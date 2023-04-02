St Louis City have been on an incredible run in their first Major League Soccer season. However, they've finally suffered their first loss in MLS.

St. Louis finally lose

Coach Carnell- "Players are humans"

Set third-longest winning streak to start season

WHAT HAPPENED? St. Louis City's five-game winning streak has finally been broken and it was in a thrilling 1-0 loss to Minnesota United. Coach Braley Carnell has stated his men are not superhuman and the loss proves that.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The burning fire was missing early on in the game. Maybe it starts weighing on the boys," Carnell said. "That's the nature of the beast right, you’re successful, the boys know at some point this thing has to change, right? It's just human nature and these boys are not robots and yeah, we're just human beings after all."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: St. Louis City will be barely affected by the defeat as they still lead the league with only one loss in the books and a goal difference of +14. They need to make sure they learn from their shortcomings as they face second-place Seattle Sounders at Citypark, who with a win, could overtake St. Louis in the Western Conference.

WHAT NEXT? St. Louis has two massive games coming up next with Seattle Sounders and Cincinnati. They will be working towards positive results in both that would help them strengthen their hold on top spot.