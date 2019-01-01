St. George return with improved bid to sign Gor Mahia star Humphrey Mieno

The former Tusker and Sofapaka midfielder has failed to feature for Gor Mahia in the last three matches with his mind set to quit

St. George have tabled an improved bid to sign Gor Mahia midfielder Humphrey Mieno.

Goal can exclusively report that the Ethiopian giants have returned with an improved bid after the Kenyan champions knocked down the previous one that was estimated at 15, 000USD, approximately Sh1.5million.

A source privy to the transfer has confirmed that Gor Mahia wrote to St. George turning down the first offer but were ready to discuss the exit of the player if they improved the same.

“Gor Mahia turned down the first bid and wrote to St. George. The club has now come back with an improved bid that that could be double of what they had offered in the first time.

“Gor Mahia have shown interest to let the player move hence the reason they have started new talks after St. George came back. It is just a matter of time before the transfer is sealed.”

K'Ogalo will take on Posta Rangers in a league match on Wednesday before they invite New Star of Cameroon in the Caf Confederation Cup on Sunday.