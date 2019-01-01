Sredojevic: Zamalek SC part ways with former Orlando Pirates head coach

The Serbian mentor is without a job just months after leaving the Sea Robbers for the Egyptian giants

have parted ways with former head coach Milutin Sredojevic.

Reports emerged on Monday night Sredojevic was as good as gone after he was reported to have missed training on Monday.

While Zamalek are yet to release a formal statement to confirm Sredojevic's departure, the Serbian mentor changed his Twitter bio on Tuesday by removing the 'head coach of Zamalek SC' title.

He then listed some of the teams he previously coached and listed Zamalek as one of them.

Several media houses reported Sredojevic was fired but South African broadcaster Robert Marawa, quoted the coach, saying he is actually the one who asked to be relieved of his duties.

"Starting the journey with honeymoon winning Egyptian Cup & looking for much better in the season all got stucked with players not being paid for 4 months & after today refusing to train I requested my agent to part ways with Zamalek & move on in new upcoming challenges." ~MICHO — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) December 2, 2019

The 50-year-old mentor joined the Egyptian giants from the Sea Robbers in August after two seasons in .

Sredojevic had a great start to life in , helping Zamalek win the Egyptian Cup with a convincing 3-0 win over Pyramids just two weeks after joining the club.

However, Zamalek fans lost faith in him after their team suffered a shocking 2-1 loss to Enppi SC in the league on November 25.

They took to social media to call for Sredojevic's head, but the club decided to ignore the fans and gave the coach another chance to redeem himself against in the Caf this past weekend.

Sredojevic, under immense pressure from both the club and fans alike, failed the test as Zamalek lost 3-0 to the Lubumbashi-based side on Saturday.

He was on a one-year deal with Zamalek believed to be worth R18-million per season.

Sredojevic was in charge of 12 matches across all competitions for Zamalek since leaving Pirates.

He won seven, drew one and lost four of the 12 matches, including a loss against Zamalek's arch-rivals in the Egyptian Super Cup on September 20.