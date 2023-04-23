'How am I unemployed?' - Spurs savaged by former defender Danny Rose after five-goal capitulation against Newcastle

Former Tottenham defender Danny Rose was stunned by Spurs' defensive shortcomings in their 6-1 defeat by Newcastle.

Spurs embarrassed at Newcastle

Ship six goals in heavy defeat

Rose critical of performance

WHAT HAPPENED? Tottenham were hammered 6-1 at St James' Park on Sunday in the Premier League in a shambolic showing. Spurs shipped five goals in 21 first-half minutes after switching to a back four and Rose was brutal in his comments after the game when discussing Tottenham's performance.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Jamie [Redknapp] told me you have to have the right personnel to have a back-four. I was wrong there, but there have been so many mistakes. All I’ve been thinking of in that first half is, how am I unemployed?" he told Sky Sports. "To be 5-0 down after 20 minutes is unheard of for a club that is supposedly a massive club."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Spurs had regularly used a back three under former coach Antonio Conte but switched to four for the clash against Newcastle. The decision by Cristian Stellini backfired spectacularly, with Newcastle taking the lead after 61 seconds and going on to hit Spurs for six. The result leaves Tottenham in fifth place in the table but six points behind Manchester United in fourth. The Red Devils also have two games in hand on Spurs.

WHAT NEXT? Tottenham are back in Premier League action on Thursday when they host Manchester United.