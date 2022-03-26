Spurs chief Paratici thrilled by Kulusevski and Bentancur 'really, really quick' adaptation to Premier League

Tottenham director Fabio Paratici has been impressed by Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur's rapid adjustment to the Premier League.

The pair joined Spurs from Juventus in January, with Bentancur arriving on a permanent deal worth an initial €19 million (£16m/$21m), while Kulusevski was signed on loan with an option to buy for €35m (£29m/$39m).

Kulusevski is off to a flying start, scoring two goals and four assists in nine Premier League appearances, while Bentancur has settled into the midfield.

Paratici is not surprised by the way the duo have hit the ground running in England, having worked at Juventus before joining Spurs.

“We know, me and Antonio Conte, we know these players very well because I was in Juve before and Antonio was in Italy, so he knows very well the players," he said at a press conference.

"We know that the character and mentality and the style of these kind of players would be right for us.

“Normally some players need time to adapt, to adapt to the Premier League, to England, whatever, so for Rodrigo and Deki it was really, really quick.”

