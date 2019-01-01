Spurs hero Lucas: This is the best moment of my life!

The Brazilian was left struggling to explain his feelings after his stunning late winner capped off a hat-trick and earned Spurs a place in the final

's hat-trick hero Lucas Moura was left struggling to explain his feelings following his stunning hat-trick that helped Spurs earn a 3-2 win over and a place in the final against .

Moura was man of the moment on Wednesday, helping Tottenham claw back after falling 1-0 in the first leg in London, having also fallen behind 2-0 in the first half in Amsterdam.

The Brazilian scored twice early in the second half to give his side some hope of an improbable comeback and then sent Spurs through with a dramatic late winner, lashing home in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

Following his outing, which had at least one team-mate calling for him have a statue built in London, the forward called it the "best moment in my life" while sharing the praise with his Spurs team-mates.

"Impossible to explain what I'm feeling," he told BT Sport. "I'm very happy and very proud of my team-mates. Always believe in this moment.

"We gave everything on the pitch and deserved this moment - we are family. Impossible to explain. Big gift from God I'd like to share with team-mates, friends and family.

"It's about not only me but my team-mates and teamwork.

"Everyone worked really hard. [It's] difficult to play here against Ajax but I always believed in my team-mates. Even without key players we did really well. We need to fight in every game like this.

"The football is amazing - it gives us a moment like this. We cannot imagine. The best moment in my life - in my career. I only need to say thank you to my team-mates."

Spurs close their Premier League campaign on Sunday against , with that the only match the club will face ahead of the June 1 Champions League final in Madrid.

Tottenham sit fourth in the league table, three points clear of and holding a heavy lead in goal difference. The club will be looking forward to a break ahead of the final as star man Harry Kane faces a race against time to be fit to face Liverpool.