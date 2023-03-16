'A goal for the ages' - Sporting CP star Pedro Goncalves leaves Arsenal fans in utter shock with unreal strike from centre-circle

- Xhaka had put Arsenal 1-0 up
- But Sporting came out resurgent
- Goncalves equalised with long-range lob
WHAT HAPPENED? The highly rated Portuguese midfielder stole the ball after some sloppy passing between Granit Xhaka and Jorginho in the middle of the park. Goncalves controlled well and drove before chipping the ball from a staggering 46 yards out, as his pin-point effort sailed over a scrambling Aaron Ramsdale and into the back of the night to silence the Emirates crowd.
THE REACTIONS:
'A goal for the ages' at the Emirates.Twitter
Game respects game.Twitter
A goal worthy of Sporting's resurgent second-half.Twitter
No other word for it.Twitter
There's no hiding the shock after a strike like that.Twitter
