Specsavers troll Tottenham with savage Beyonce concert trophy room dig

Specsavers have taken aim at Tottenham with a savage dig after Beyonce announced she would be playing at the Premier League side's stadium.

Beyonce heading to Spurs in May

Specsavers troll club ahead of gig

Say singer can make use of trophy room

WHAT HAPPENED? Specsavers couldn't resist a dig at Spurs after Beyonce announced two dates at the club's stadium in May as part of her Renaissance World Tour. The opticians noted how Tottenham's trophy room could come in useful for the American superstar during her two nights in north London.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's been almost 15 years since Tottenham last lifted a major trophy, with Spurs having failed to win any silverware since claiming the 2008 League Cup. However, Antonio Conte's side remain in contention on two fronts this season. Spurs take on AC Milan in the last 16 of the Champions League and face Wrexham or Sheffield United in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

WHAT NEXT FOR TOTTENHAM? Manchester City are the next visitors to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with the Premier League champions taking on Spurs on Sunday.