'Spanish Karius!' - De Gea destroyed after another howler
David de Gea is capable of reaching tremendous heights as a goalkeeper, and can also turn in a cringe-worthy moment or two.
Unfortunately for De Gea, Tuesday saw the Manchester United stopper produce another one of the latter.
With his side already down 1-0 against Barcelona at Camp Nou, De Gea let a relatively tame shot from Lionel Messi squirm underneath him and into the net for the Argentine's second on the night.
Messi had scored a brilliant goal in the 16th minute already, and his strike just four minutes gave his side a three-goal cushion on aggregate in the Champions League quarter-final.
It is not the first time this season the former Atletico Madrid man has made a costly error and, naturally, there was plenty of reaction to the Spain international's howler:
Messi: shoots— agent bobby (@agentbobby_) April 16, 2019
David De Gea: pic.twitter.com/FyBSvHSnVE
De Gea apparently did "super special preparation" for facing Messi. Basic ball stopping skills practice might have been more useful.— AS English (@English_AS) April 16, 2019
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been banging on about 1999 for so long that David De Gea wanted to get involved.— Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) April 16, 2019
Shame he went for Taibi in September rather than Schmeichel in April.
De Gea has been awful this season.— courtney (@CourtneyMUFC) April 16, 2019
😂 "And then they said, De Gea is the best keeper in the world!" #BARMUN pic.twitter.com/0kZ5Kux1Ju— The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) April 16, 2019
David De Gea has saved us plenty the past few seasons, this season however... I’ll leave it at that.— Hêlîn (@MUnitedGirl) April 16, 2019
Leaked images of David De Gea's new goalkeeping coach. #FCBMUN #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/u1T8RcH9uY— Jordan Bushell (@Bushell17J) April 16, 2019
Leno has had a better season than David de Gea, don’t @ me!— MR DT © (@MrDtAFC) April 16, 2019
De Gea’s gloves 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/X3OcjeJmVg— Kenny (@KopAce74) April 16, 2019
David De Taibi— Amitai Winehouse (@awinehouse1) April 16, 2019
Eeeee Dave, it happens to the best of us🤪 #BarcaMUFC— Ben Foster (@BenFoster) April 16, 2019
Getting shown up by Messi at Camp Nou - David de Gea finally gets a taste of what it's like to play in goal for Real Madrid.— Tom Williams (@tomwfootball) April 16, 2019
David De Gea makes yet another mistake leading to a goal in a huge match.... Yet he is the best keeper in the world! 👀— Andy Robson Tips (@AndyRobsonTips) April 16, 2019
Spanish Karius. pic.twitter.com/NwutnVj6xR