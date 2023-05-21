Luciano Spalletti commemorates Napoli's historic Scudetto win with tribute to Naples painted on the side of his Fiat Panda

Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti has celebrated his team's historic Serie A win in a rather unique way!

Spalletti commemorates Serie A win

Pays tribute to team and city of Naples

Future at Napoli uncertain despite historic title

WHAT HAPPENED? Spalletti spearheaded Napoli to their first Scudetto win in 33 years and commemorated the win by painting a tribute to the city of Naples on the side of his Fiat Panda. The car is adorned with a picture of what appears to be Mount Vesuvius as well as the words "Iiomini forti destini forti" which translates to "Strong men, strong destinies." The phrase was used by Spalletti before his team sealed top spot in Italy.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite winning the Serie A with six games to spare, all is not well in Naples. There is a fear that danger-man Victor Osimhen may leave the club this summer, with Spalletti's own position also in doubt and not yet confirmed for next season.

WHAT NEXT? The Serie A champions have three games left of the current campaign, with supporters hoping that the end of the campaign will provide a clearer image of what they can expect next season.