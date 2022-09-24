Spain vs Switzerland: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The final stages of Europe's latest international campaign comes to a close - here's everything you need to know and how you can watch along...

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations Legaue enters its final stages this week as Spain welcome Switzerland to face them at La Romareda in a Group A2 encounter.

In what will be the final international window before the Qatar 2022 World Cup, there's plenty at stake for several sides looking for strong form - while for others, it is simply a matter of ensuring they finish on a high note.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Spain vs Switzerland date & kick-off time

Game: Spain vs Switzerland Date: September 24/25, 2022 Kick-off: 2:45pm ET / 1:15am IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Spain vs Switzerland on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A fuboTV India Sony LIV N/A

Spain squad & team news

Semi-finalists at Euro 2020 last year - and arguably the best team in the tournament despite not going all the way - could Spain be ripe to roar to another World Cup later this year?

Before that, there is the small matter of getting Switzerland out of the way - but with no Sergio Ramos among their ranks anymore, it truly does feel like a new era for La Roja.

Position Players Goalkeepers Sánchez, Raya, Simón Defenders Azpilicueta, Guillamón, P. Torres, García, Gayà, D. Llorente, Alba, Carvajal Midfielders Busquets, M. Llorente, Koke, Gavi, Pedri, Rodri, Soler Forwards Morata, F. Torres, Pino, Asensio, Sarabia, Iglesias, Williams

Switzerland squad and team news

Also headed to Qatar 2022, Switzerland will be eyeing a big warm-up result in the top tier of Nations League football.

At the foot of the table, they need one too, particularly if they hope to avoid joining Euro 2020 finalists England in the second tier next time out.