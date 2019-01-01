Southampton's Boufal doubtful for Watford game after suffering kitchen injury

The Moroccan playmaker is still unfit for Saturday's league game at St Mary's Stadium after damaging his toe at home earlier this week

manager Ralph Hasenhuttl confirmed Sofiane Boufal is suffering from a swollen toe after hitting it against a table in his kitchen.

Boufal is unlikely to play in the Saints' home fixture against bottom-placed on Saturday as they chase their first Premier League win since September 14.

The 26-year-old was running through his kitchen when he hit his toe on the table which leaves him in an uncomfortable situation.

Ahead of Watford's visit to the south coast, the Saints boss allayed fears of a broken toe with Boufal missing out of training for a few days.

"He couldn't train for three days now and it is still a bit swollen," Hasenhuttl told the club website.

"He hit his toe on the table at home. He ran into the kitchen and hit it on the table, something like that."

When quizzed whether Boufal stands a chance to make his 11th league appearance against the Hornets, the Austrian boss said: "It will be a little bit difficult for the weekend."