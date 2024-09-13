How to watch today's Southampton vs Manchester United Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Southampton and Manchester United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After back-to-back losses in the Premier League, Manchester United will take on Southampton at St. Mary's Stadium on Saturday.

Erik ten Hag's men suffered a 3-0 defeat against Liverpool at Old Trafford last weekend, while the Saints also look to return to winning ways from a 3-1 loss at Brentford.

How to watch Southampton vs Manchester United online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Premier League match between Southampton and Manchester United will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

In the U.S. the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on Universo and USA Network.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Southampton vs Manchester United kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 am ET / 12:30 pm BST Venue: St. Mary's Stadium

The Premier League match between Southampton and Manchester United will be played at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England.

It will kick off at 7:30 am ET / 12:30 pm BST on Saturday, September 14, 2024.

Team news & squads

Southampton team news

As for the hosts, Jack Stephens, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Gavin Bazunu are sidelined through their respective injuries.

With Aaron Ramsdale in goal, Adam Armstrong and Ben Brereton Diaz will be paired in attack.

Southampton possible XI: Ramsdale; Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens; Sugawara, Smallbone, Downes, Aribo, Walker-Peters; Armstrong, Brereton Diaz.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ramsdale, McCarthy, Lumley Defenders: Harwood-Bellis, Edwards, Bednarek, Larios, Manning, Walker-Peters, Bree, Wood, Sugawara, Taylor, Bella-Kotchap Midfielders: Downes, Aribo, Smallbone, Lallana, Fernandes, Cornet, Fraser, Ugochukwu, Amo-Ameyaw, Dibling Forwards: Armstrong, Stewart, Brereton Diaz, Archer, Onuachu

Manchester United team news

Leny Yoro is ruled out with a foot injury, while Tyrell Malacia is nursing a knee injury. Mason Mount is also unlikely to make the squad on account of a muscle problem.

Given Mount's expected absence, Bruno Fernandes can start in the number 10 spot with Joshua Zirkzee featuring upfront.

Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw and Rasmus Hojlund are all doubts.

Manchester United possible XI: Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot; Casemiro, Amad; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Zirkee.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bayindir, Onana, Heaton Defenders: Lindelof, Mazraoui, De Ligt, Maguire, Martinez, Dalot, Shaw, Evans, Amass Midfielders: Fernandes, Eriksen, Casemiro, Ugarte, Mainoo, Collyer, Gore Forwards: Hojlund, Rashford, Zirkzee, Amad, Garnacho, Antony, Wheatley

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Southampton and Manchester United across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 12, 2023 Manchester United 0-0 Southampton Premier League August 27, 2022 Southampton 0-1 Manchester United Premier League February 12, 2022 Manchester United 1-1 Southampton Premier League August 22, 2021 Southampton 1-1 Manchester United Premier League February 3, 2021 Manchester United 9-0 Southampton Premier League

