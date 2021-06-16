Southampton Premier League fixtures: Full 2021-22 match schedule

Ralph Hasenhuttl's side face Everton at Goodison Park in their first fixture before a home date with Manchester United

Southampton kick off their 2021-22 Premier League season with an away fixture against Everton before a tough test against Manchester United in gameweek two.

A tricky run of fixtures towards the end of January and at the beginning of February, meanwhile, sees Ralph Hasenhuttl's side face Manchester City, Tottenham and Manchester United in consecutive matches.

Indeed, Southampton were beaten 9-0 by United at Old Trafford back in February 2021 and will be hoping to put on a much better show against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men a year later.

The two matches against Brighton, meanwhile, will take place on December 4, at St Mary's Stadium, and April 23, at the Amex.

The Saints' penultimate game of the Premier League season is a tricky home fixture against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, although they did manage to beat the Merseysiders 1-0 in the same fixture in the 2020-21 season.

Southampton end their campaign away at Leicester City on May 22 and they'll undoubtedly be looking for an improvement on their 15th-placed finish from last season.

Southampton Premier League fixtures 2021-22

Date Time Match 14/08/2021 15:00 Everton v Southampton 21/08/2021 15:00 Southampton v Manchester United 28/08/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v Southampton 11/09/2021 15:00 Southampton v West Ham United 18/09/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Southampton 25/09/2021 15:00 Southampton v Wolverhampton 02/10/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Southampton 16/10/2021 15:00 Southampton v Leeds United 23/10/2021 15:00 Southampton v Burnley 30/10/2021 15:00 Watford v Southampton 06/11/2021 15:00 Southampton v Aston Villa 20/11/2021 15:00 Norwich City v Southampton 27/11/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Southampton 01/12/2021 19:45 Southampton v Leicester City 04/12/2021 15:00 Southampton v Brighton 11/12/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Southampton 14/12/2021 20:00 Crystal Palace v Southampton 18/12/2021 15:00 Southampton v Brentford 26/12/2021 15:00 West Ham United v Southampton 28/12/2021 15:00 Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur 01/01/2022 15:00 Southampton v Newcastle United 15/01/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton v Southampton 22/01/2022 15:00 Southampton v Manchester City 09/02/2022 19:45 Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton 12/02/2022 15:00 Manchester United v Southampton 19/02/2022 15:00 Southampton v Everton 26/02/2022 15:00 Southampton v Norwich City 05/03/2022 15:00 Aston Villa v Southampton 12/03/2022 15:00 Southampton v Watford 19/03/2022 15:00 Burnley v Southampton 02/04/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Southampton 09/04/2022 15:00 Southampton v Chelsea 16/04/2022 15:00 Southampton v Arsenal 23/04/2022 15:00 Brighton v Southampton 30/04/2022 15:00 Southampton v Crystal Palace 07/05/2022 15:00 Brentford v Southampton 15/05/2022 15:00 Southampton v Liverpool 22/05/2022 16:00 Leicester City v Southampton

