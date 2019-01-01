Lemina: Monaco target nearing Southampton exit door - Hasenhuttl

The 25-year-old has fallen out of favour at St Mary's Stadium and has not been named in the squad for their last two matches

boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has revealed Mario Lemina's latest situation amid interest from .

Lemina clearly appears to be out of the Austrian manager's plans for the 2019-20 campaign after he was dropped from their pre-season tour.

After expressing his desire to leave St Mary's Stadium this summer, the former midfielder failed to secure a move to another Premier League club before the transfer window closed but Monaco are reportedly keen on signing him.

In Thursday's press conference, Hasenhuttl admitted Lemina is one of the players set to leave before the September 2 European transfer deadline.

Article continues below

"He's one of the guys [likely to leave]. There are a few options for him and it's especially important that this personality is coming to a clear finish," Hasenhuttl said, as reported on Sky Sports.

"We will have a look at what happens but it is an option that he leaves us in this transfer period."

Lemina has missed Southampton's first two Premier League games and he is most likely to miss the team's trip to for Saturday's league fixture.