South Korea vs Portugal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch
South Korea head into their final Group H match against Portugal at the 2022 World Cup on Friday knowing it is a must-win fixture. Fernando Santos' team has already qualified for the knockout stages but Heung-min Son and co. need a win and a favourable result in the other game between Ghana and Uruguay.
South Korea could only manage a goalless draw with Uruguay before losing to Ghana and must get their first win of the tournament to be in with a chance of progressing to the last 16.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK, India and more, as well as how to stream the match live online.
South Korea vs Portugal date & kick-off time
|Game:
|South Korea vs Portugal
|Date:
|December 2, 2022
|Kick-off:
|10:00am ET / 3:00pm GMT / 5:00pm CAT / 8:30 pm IST
|Venue:
|Education City Stadium
|Stream:
|fuboTV (start with free trial)
How to watch South Korea vs Portugal on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
In the United Kingdom (UK), the match will be televised on BBC One, with streaming available on BBC iPlayer.
In India, the match will be broadcast on the Sports 18 Network and streamed on Jio Cinema.
Country
TV Channel
Live Stream
|US
|Fox Sports, Telemundo
|fuboTV, Peacock, Fox Sports
|UK
|BBC One
|BBC iPlayer
|India
|Sports 18 SD/HD
|Jio Cinema
|Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport
South Korea squad & team news
South Korea will once again be missing the services of Hwang Hee-chan, who is doubtful for the game due to a hamstring problem. Heung-min Son, who recovered from an eye injury before the start of the World Cup, is once against expected to start as his side chases a win.
South Korea predicted XI: Seung-gyu; Moon-hwan, Min-jae, Young-gwon, Jin-su; Woo-young, In-beom; Chang-hoon, Woo-yeong, Heung-min; Gue-sung
Position
Players
|Goalkeepers
|Seung-gyu, Bum-keun, Hyeon-woo
|Defenders
|Jong-gyu, Jin-su, Min-jae, Chul, Moon-hwan, Young-gwon, Kyung-won, Tae-hwan, Yu-min.
|Midfielders
|Woo-young, In-beom, Seung-ho, Jae-sung, Hee-chan, Jun-ho, Sang-ho, Kang-in, Chang-hoon, Woo-yeong, Min-kyu.
|Forwards
|Gue-sung, Ui-jo, Heung-min Son
Portugal squad & team news
Cristiano Ronaldo missed training ahead of his team's final group game and is rated as '50-50' to be available.
Portugal will definitely be without Nuno Mendes, who is now out of the tournament due to injury. Danilo and Otavio are also out of the clash with South Korea.
With their knockout progress confirmed, fans can expect to see changes in the starting line-up opportunities for some of the fringe players to make an impact.
Portugal predicted XI: Costa; Dalot, Antonio Silva, Dias, Guerreiro; Bernardo, Vitinha, Palhinha; Fernandes; Leao, Ramos
Position
Players
|Goalkeepers
|Patrício, Costa, Sá
|Defenders
|Pereira, Dias, Cancelo, Silva, Dalot, Pepe, Guerreiro
|Midfielders
|Carvalho, Silva, Mário, Fernandes, Neves, Palhinha, Nunes, Vitinha, Otavio
|Forwards
|Ronaldo, Félix, Leão, Horta, Ramos, Silva
