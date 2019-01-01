South Africa U20 v Portugal U20: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

Amajita need a miracle to get out of Group F and qualify for the knockout stages of the Fifa U20 World Cup in Poland

's U20 national team will be the home side when they lock horns with in their final match of Group F on Friday night.

Thabo Senong's men need to beat Portugal and hope for the other group result to go their way in order to qualify for the knockout stages.

Anything less than a win will not be enough for the South Africans, but a loss to Korea Republic and a big win for Senong's men should be enough on the night.

Game South Africa U20 v Portugal U20 Date Friday, May 31 Time 20:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

In South Africa, the game will be beamed live on SS7 and you can also catch live updates on Goal.com .

Live Match Centre TV Channel Goal.com SS7

Squad & Team News

Senong is expected to keep the core of the team that narrowly lost 1-0 to the Korea Republic in the previous game.

Khulekani Kubheka was superb in between the sticks despite conceding the only goal of the match.

Keenan Abrahams and Kobamelo Kodisang may also retain their spots in the starting line-up, but the technical team may be tempted to bring back Lyle Foster, who scored in the 5-2 loss to .

Portugal have conceded just two goals in as many matches, meaning they have a solid defence which could trouble Amajita strikers.

However, the fact that they have scored just once so far doesn't make them less dangerous, and South Africa should be wary because this is a team that still has a chance of making it past the group stage phase.

Fransisco Trincao is one of the players to watch for this encounter having opened Portugal's goalscoring account in the opening match against Korea.

Article continues below

Match Preview

This will be the first-ever meeting between South Africa and Portugal at this level.

The difference is that Amajita have conceded six goals, while the Portuguese have conceded just twice while scoring once in their opening two matches.

Amajita are the only side with no points from their opening two matches, while Portugal are on three points alongside Korea Republic.