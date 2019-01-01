'Sorry, not sorry' - Depay hits out at critics and insists he is happy at Lyon

The 25 year-old is on the verge of helping his team return to the Champions League next season and says he is happy with the club

Memphis Depay reaffirmed his commitment to and insisted he is happy at the Parc Olympique as he looks to lead his club to qualification.

The international has been heavily and persistently linked with a move away from the side.

A frustrated Depay derided the French press for misrepresenting his situation at Lyon, including recent reports of a training bust-up with teammate Ferland Mendy, which the former forward denies.

Lyon face on Sunday as they seek to wrap up qualification for next seasons’ Champions League, and Depay feels that the team’s finishing position in the league will not be a factor in dictating his future.

“I have a contract in Lyon,” said Depay. “I have to be very careful about what I say because you tend to manipulate what I say.

“I'm in Lyon, I'm focused on Sunday's match. It's a question. You will distort my words and say that I want to go to a big club, stuff like that.”

Depay has scored 35 goals since signing for Lyon from United in 2016, and has seen his stock rise during a season in which the team reached the Champions League last-16 – thanks in part to a stunning 2-1 result away at – and look set to land themselves a top-three finish.

“People will believe you and I should defend myself in front of the fans,” said the 25 year-old. “I was put in complicated situations. The fans whistled because they thought I had disrespected the club, the fans.

“It's like the fight in training between Mendy and me, mentioned by some media. It never happened. It’s really frustrating and disrespectful to the players.

“I can only say that, sorry. No, I'm not sorry.

“I wake up in the morning every morning, I play for a big club, in a beautiful stadium, the city is beautiful.

“Who thinks I'm not happy? What is it based on? People think I'm not happy because they read it.

“But I am happy here, in confidence. I arrived at 22 years old. I grew up here. I am very grateful to Lyon for making me grow as a person.”