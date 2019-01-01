Son shining to make Spurs 'f***ing serious' Champions League contenders - Berbatov

The former Tottenham striker admits the South Korean forward will be a big miss when banned for the first leg of a semi-final showdown with Ajax

have become “f***ing serious” contenders for the , claims Dimitar Berbatov, with Heung-min Son leading the way despite facing an untimely semi-final ban.

Spurs have booked their place in the last four of the continental competition after seeing off and in the knockout stages.

A thrilling away goals success against Premier League rivals was secured in dramatic fashion at the Etihad Stadium, with VAR assistance helping Mauricio Pochettino’s side through.

They are now set to face surprise package Ajax for the right to grace a European showpiece in Madrid on June 1.

Spurs will be taking on that challenge without the services of talismanic striker Harry Kane, as he nurses a knock, but Berbatov is pleased to see others stepping up to lead the way.

The former Tottenham frontman told Betfair: “It's a real positive for Tottenham they came through this second-leg without Harry Kane.

“If they reach the final I guess there is a chance that he could play and that would be unbelievable for the team but I'm so happy to see that the team can do the business without him.

“You cannot rely on one player to carry the team. In the end, it's all about the team and togetherness and they have proved that they can do it when he's not there.

“They are all heroes of course but one man who always steps us is Heung Min-Son and I don't have the words to describe what he's doing for Spurs at the moment.

“It's all happening for him, he scores unbelievable goals and at the end of [the City] game was doing some pretty decent defending too! He is going to be a major miss for Spurs in that first leg against .”

Berbatov added on Spurs’ chances of claiming a first European Cup triumph in what has already been a memorable campaign for the club: “Tottenham can look at themselves today and say 'We have the stadium and we have just beaten Manchester City and their superstars.

“We are f***ing serious and we have a chance here to make history!'

“Imagine Spurs winning the Champions League, that would be a fairytale!

“Remember they were almost dead in the group stage so this is a genuinely amazing comeback.

“After the game, I saw Mauricio Pochettino showing emotion like never before. He hugged two of his assistants so hard and was screaming, it was incredible to see. You could see just what it meant to him.

“Everything is possible for them right now.”

Before turning their attention back to Champions League action, Spurs have another meeting with title-chasing City to take in on Saturday which will see priceless Premier League points put on the line.