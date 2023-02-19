Son is back! Supersub ends goal drought as Tottenham beat West Ham to go fourth

Son Heung-min was back among the goals as he came off the bench to help Tottenham to a 2-0 win over West Ham on Sunday

Emerson Royal opened scoring

Son came on to score minutes later

Spurs leapfrog Newcastle into fourth

TELL ME MORE: The London derby had been a tight affair until Spurs were able to open the match up in the second half. Emerson Royal broke the deadlock after 56 minutes when Ben Davies latched onto an excellent pass from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and knocked it into the path of the full-back, who finished coolly. Spurs went on to kill the game off 15 minutes later when Son, who had just come off the bench, was fed by Harry Kane and doubled his team's lead.

THE MVP: Last season's Golden Boot winner Son has had a tough campaign, having scored just four goals in the Premier League heading into this match. He was dropped to the bench as a result of his form, but he proved he still has the scoring touch when he fired in the goal that killed the game off. Even after getting his first goal in five Premier League matches, the South Korea star was a huge threat for the rest of the match.

THE BIG LOSER: Michail Antonio was abysmal for West Ham and offered no real threat against the home team. He was booked in the second half and was lucky to avoid a second yellow card shortly afterwards. He looked miserable up front and it was no surprise to see David Moyes take him off with just under 20 minutes left to play, bringing on Danny Ings.

WHAT NEXT? Spurs now sit fourth in the Premier League, having leapfrogged Newcastle into the Champions League places. They will look to strengthen their hold on it when they come up against struggling Chelsea in their next Premier League outing.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐