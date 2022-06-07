‘Something died inside me’ - Lewandowski reiterates transfer wish & warns Bayern Munich against blocking his path

The prolific Polish striker is ready to take on a new challenge away from the Allianz Arena and hopes that his current club will respect that decision

Robert Lewandowski has reiterated his desire to leave Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window, with the Poland international striker – who has seen a move to Barcelona speculated on – claiming that “something died inside” him when talk of fresh terms being tabled in Germany began to drag on.

The 33-year-old frontman enjoyed another remarkable campaign in 2021-22, registering 50 goals across all competitions, and the two-time FIFA Best award winner has now plundered at least 40 efforts across each of the last seven seasons.

With the prolific Pole showing no sign of slowing down, Bayern would have been expected to do all they can to keep him on their books, but Lewandowski has suggested that was not the case and he is now looking to take on a new challenge away from the Allianz Arena.

Will Lewandowski leave Bayern Munich in 2022?

One of the greatest goalscorers of the modern era has told OnetSport of his future intentions and why he feels the need to sever ties with Bayern after eight years: “I am leaving because I want more emotions in my life.

“They didn’t want to listen to me until the end. Something died inside me, and it’s impossible to get over that. Even if you want to be professional, you can’t make up for it.

“When you have been at the club for so many years, you were always ready, you were available, despite the injuries and pain you gave your best, I think it will be best to find a good solution for both sides. And not to look for a one-sided decision.

“That does not make sense. Not after this time. After such a successful path and on my part of readiness and support, this loyalty and respect are probably more important than this business.”

Robert Lewandowski reaches 50 goals for the season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QvwiLd2NnN — GOAL (@goal) May 14, 2022

Will Bayern look to block Lewandowski’s path?

The reigning Bundesliga champions have a talismanic figure tied to a contract through to 2023 and could force him to see that agreement out before potentially departing as a free agent a further 12 months down the line.

Lewandowski does not expect that stance to be taken as, with Bayern being heavily linked with Liverpool forward Sadio Mane, blocking his path would not send the best message out to those mulling over moves to Bavaria.

Quizzed on whether his current employers could play hardball, a model of consistency in the final third of the field said: “What for? What kind of player will then want to come to Bayern knowing that something like this could happen to him? Where are the loyalty and respect then?

“I have always been ready, I have spent eight beautiful years here, I have met so many wonderful people and I would like it to stay that way in my head.”

Barcelona have confirmed that they remain keen on acquiring Lewandowski, with Blaugrana boss Xavi conceding that a proven No.9 is a target at Camp Nou, but no agreement has been reached as yet and a long-running saga may rumble on for a few more weeks.

