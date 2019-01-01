'Solskjaer will get Man Utd back to were they were' - King backs fellow Norwegian to succeed at Old Trafford

The Bournemouth striker is confident that given enough time, the current Red Devils boss can rediscover past glories in Manchester

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will transform back into one of Europe's elite sides, according to Josh King, who worked under the 46-year-old at Old Trafford as a youth player.

The Red Devils have endured their worst start to a Premier League campaign in 33 years, picking up just four wins from their opening 13 fixtures.

Solskjaer has faced plenty of criticism in recent months, having so far failed to revive fortunes since being appointed as the club's permanent manager back in March.

United are currently in danger of missing out on a place in the for a second successive year, while also facing the prospect of a third consecutive season without any major silverware.

Some fans and experts have suggested that Solskjaer is out of his depth, with an unsuccessful spell in charge at and two separate stints at Molde accounting for his only previous managerial experience.

The Norwegian also spent three years overseeing United's reserves at the start of his coaching career, when King was making his way through the ranks.

The 27-year-old forward - now on the books of Bournemouth - is certain Solskjaer is the right man to take United forward, despite recent results, having seen how he operates on the training ground up close.

When asked what life was like under a fellow countryman in Manchester, King told FourFourTwo: "He was good, but it was the start of his managerial career. He was brilliant with me, and helped me.

“I know him as a person and a manager and have loads of respect for him.

“When he took over United I was very happy for him and his family because I know how much that meant for him as a person - it’s always been his dream.

“I hope and believe he’ll get United back to where they were, but obviously they need time.”

Solskjaer has been tipped to bring in extra attacking reinforcements when the transfer market reopens in January, with a lack of firepower in the final third of the pitch proving costly for the Red Devils on a number of occasions.

Red Bull Salzburg centre-forward Erling Haaland has been heavily linked with a switch to Old Trafford, after hitting 27 goals in 20 appearances across all competitions this season.

Solskjaer worked with the 19-year-old at Molde, and King went on to tip the highly-rated teenager for a bright future at the highest level.

The Bournemouth talisman sees Haaland challenging him for a place in Norway's starting XI if he continues on his current trajectory, as he added: "He’s been on fire, hasn’t he!

"I’m really happy for the kid. We have a good future for Norway with him, Martin [Odegaard] and Sander Berge coming through.

"The sky’s the limit for him.”