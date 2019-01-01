Solskjaer taking on Man Utd 'rebuilding' project as sights are set on trophies

After signing a three-year contract with the Red Devils, the man at the helm is aware that he has a lot of work to do if good times are to be returned

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claims to have taken on a “rebuilding” project at after penning a three-year contract with the club.

Having impressed on an interim basis with the Red Devils, the Norwegian has been confirmed as the permanent successor to Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford.

He is being charged with the task of building on the immediate impact he made in familiar surroundings, with ambitious plans laid out for the future.

United have slipped off the pace in the Premier League, with last season’s runners-up now scrapping for a top-four finish.

The is also the only avenue to major silverware still available to them, with Solskjaer’s side having suffered an quarter-final defeat to .

A man who collected plenty of honours with the Red Devils in his playing days, including an historic Treble in 1999, is aware of the need to deliver on expectation.

He has, however, warned that there is plenty to do in order to recapture former glories, with United opening another new era under a fourth permanent boss since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

Writing in his programme notes for a home date with on Saturday, Solskjaer said: “Since I came back to the club, the response around the place has been fantastic and we've had some brilliant results.

“But that's all history now as far as I'm concerned. This is the start of the start.

“Now the hard work starts for all of us. Now we focus on rebuilding, getting back to where we belong, challenging for trophies, with the same attitude as we've shown.

“We want smiles on faces, positive football, but we've got to make sure we defend as well.”

Solskjaer’s efforts to make United more competitive are expected to see the club spend big in the summer transfer window.

There have already been calls for the Red Devils to make considerable funds available, with various areas of a star-studded squad in need of strengthening.

Article continues below

Solskjaer has revealed that recruitment plans are being drawn up, saying of the speculation which is building steadily at Old Trafford: "There's been so many players that have been written about, so many agents in touch with our administration that want to come here. I'm sure when we decide what we have to do, hopefully we'll get them by pre-season.

"Everything is step by step. A huge club with loads of tradition, it’s about taking it step by step getting the right people in the right positions, but we can’t complain. It’s a fantastically ran club.

"The lure of the Champions League is important for some players but to play for Man Utd you know you will be here playing Champions League over your contract. We are in a great position to get in but that’s not decided until May 12. Probably we need to get going before then with talks with players to come in and who’s going to stay."