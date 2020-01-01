'An absolute joke' - Solskjaer slams Lamela reaction to Martial slap which earned Manchester United striker a red card

The Frenchman was sent off for violent conduct in the 27th minute for lightly hitting the Tottenham player, who went down very easily

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hit out at Eric Lamela’s reaction which led to Anthony Martial’s first half red card in 's 6-1 hammering at home to Hotspur, saying that if his son had done the same "he would feed him only bread and water for two weeks."

The Frenchman was shown a straight red card for violent conduct in the 27th minute. The incident happened while they were waiting for a corner and Lamela made contact with the Frenchman.

He responded by slapping Lamela and the Argentine initially grabbed his throat before going to ground.

More teams

It was a soft red card, which will see Martial miss the next three games, and Solskjaer hit out at the theatrics of the Spurs man after the game.

“For me of course two emotions on it really. Well done to Anthony for not going down and for not trying to con the referee to send Lamela off,” Solskjaer said. “Anthony knows he cannot react like this, but it’s an absolute joke for me that a lad can go down like that. If that was my son he would live on water and bread for two weeks. That’s not how I want my players to react.”

Solskjaer was left looking for an explanation to his team’s abject performance as Tottenham equalled United's worst Premier League loss at Old Trafford, and said the blame lay firmly at his door and promised they would do all they could to improve.

Article continues below

Asked if it was his lowest ebb as a manager and player he replied: “You could say that. We have assembled this team and we know how good they can be but today all our mistakes came, almost like Christmas, everything at once.

"Too many mistakes against a good team and you’ll be punished. It’s very embarrassing and it’s hurt all the players and me as a manager worst day ever I am responsible for this. I have lost big results before and always bounced back I promise I will do everything I can to turn this around.”

United had taken the lead inside the first minute thanks to a Bruno Fernandes penalty, but were behind inside seven minutes after strikes by Tanguy Ndombele and Son Heung-min, before a double from Harry Kane, a goal from Serge Aurier and another by Son completed an embarrassing day for Solskjaer.