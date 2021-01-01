Solskjaer sees himself in Greenwood and would welcome finishing competition with Man Utd forward

The Red Devils boss considers a teenage academy graduate at Old Trafford to be the closest thing the Red Devils have to what he once offered

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer considers Mason Greenwood as the player most akin to him in the current Manchester United squad, with the Red Devils boss saying he would welcome a finishing competition with the 19-year-old forward.

Between 1996 and 2007, the man currently calling the shots at Old Trafford endeavoured to provide energy and goal threat to Sir Alex Ferguson’s attacking unit.

He was often asked to fill an impact role off the bench, with academy graduate Greenwood in a similar position as part of United’s class of 2020-21 as he looks to nail down a regular role in the final third.

What has been said?

Asked to pick out one player at his disposal that reminds him of himself, Solskjaer told a Q&A session with United’s official website: “There are so many things. It depends on if it’s the mentality, the attitude.

“Is it the technical attributes? I’d like to think that Mason is the one who reminds me about myself the most, as a finisher and goalscorer.

“We should have had a competition me and him to see who is the most accurate finisher!”

Greenwood’s record at Man Utd

A highly-rated home-grown star made his competitive debut for United in a Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain in March 2019.

He is now up to 89 appearances for the Red Devils, with 21 goals recorded across those outings.

A personal-best return of 17 efforts was recorded last season, with only four additions made to that tally this term.

Solskjaer, across his 11 years at Old Trafford, found the target on 126 occasions in 366 games and helped United to Premier League, FA Cup and European crowns.

The bigger picture

Solskjaer is being charged with the task of replicating those successes as a coach, with patience being rewarded in the present.

Greenwood has formed part of a squad that remains in the hunt for a top-four finish alongside FA Cup and Europa League glory.

United have been keen to get their ‘DNA’ back under a coach that once played under the legendary Ferguson, with Solskjaer saying when asked to explain what that means: “For me, the core value is to be a good person; to be hungry, to learn, to be humble and hard-working but also be able to express your talent.

“You know, we want to play fast, attacking football with players who enjoy football, not afraid of anything, show courage to go and showcase that skill that so many of our fans pay to come and watch every Saturday or Wednesday.

Article continues below

“So, be positive, show your skills but always work hard.”

United will be back in action on Sunday when they play host to West Ham.

Further reading