Solskjaer reveals he has offered Van de Beek reassurances over Man Utd future

The midfielder has made just eight starts this season since signing from Ajax in the summer, leaving some to suggest he should leave the club

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed he's offered Donny van de Beek reassurances over his future amid further criticism over the midfielder’s diminished role at .

The Dutch international has made just eight starts since signing from in the summer, which has led to widespread criticism about his move. Dutch great Ronald de Boer said earlier this week that the midfielder should seek a hasty exit this month to ensure a place in the squad for this summer’s European Championships.

However, United boss Solskjaer insists Van de Beek will continue to get his chances, confirming the midfielder will start against in the third round clash at Old Trafford on Saturday.

More teams

“There are so many examples of players needing a little bit of time, quality players, we have many examples ourselves and there are other clubs with examples and sometimes it takes time,” Solskjaer said about van de Beek."

Solskjaer added that he was not surprised to see criticism over his handling of Van de Beek.

“You don’t expect people who care for him to be quiet at times, especially when they want the best for them. Donny is going to play tomorrow, it’s another chance for him. And, yes, I’ve spoken to him and made him aware of how much we rate him, but he will play tomorrow and it’s a good chance again for him to kick on.”

Another player who has struggled for game time this season is Brandon Williams. The full-back enjoyed an impressive breakthrough last season but his minutes during the current campaign have been limited, with the arrival of Alex Telles seeing him fall further down the pecking order.

A possibility of a loan move this month isn’t being ruled out but Solskjaer insists the 20-year-old knows he is well regarded at the club, despite only making two starts in the this season.

Article continues below

“This season has been more difficult for him, I think he’s put his head down and worked really hard lately. He will be involved tomorrow, he’s in the squad,” Solskjaer said of Williams.

“He has shown me that he has the desire to fight through this, that’s the biggest thing. When you find your first big contract, you do well, can you bounce back after not being in the team as much?

"Brandon has shown that lately so hopefully he will just keep carrying on as he does. He knows my view on it, he knows my view on him and we believe in the boy.”