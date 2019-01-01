Solskjaer responds as Pogba is pictured with Real Madrid boss Zidane in Dubai

The Norwegian refused to be drawn on speculation over a key Red Devils performer's future after he was spotted with a fellow countryman

boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has played down the significance of Paul Pogba's reported meeting with boss Zinedine Zidane.

Pogba was pictured meeting with Zidane during the international break in Dubai, where he has been taking in some warm weather training as part of his injury rehabilitation.

The Blancos manager took some time out to meet the midfielder in the middle east after speaking at an Artificial Intelligence in Sports (DAIS) Conference.

Pogba was strongly linked with a move to Santiago Bernabeu over the summer, after expressing a desire to undertake a new challenge at the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

Ahead of a huge Premier League showdown against on Sunday, Solskjaer has responded to Pogba's liaison with the Madrid head coach.

"I don't have a problem with that at all," the United manager told a press conference on Friday.

Solskjaer went on to dismiss any notion of disloyalty from Pogba, insisting he has given as much as he can to United's cause this term despite dealing with ongoing fitness issues.

"He's been playing through the pain barrier," the Norwegian added. "He's been criticised left, right and centre, but when he came back, Rochdale, , he could have easily opted not to play in them. He wanted to play."

