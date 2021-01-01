'It was just a matter of time' - Solskjaer pleased after Haaland breaks his Champions League record

The superstar forward took the former Manchester United striker's crown on Tuesday by scoring his 20th career goal in the competition

Manchester United head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has saluted Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland for breaking his record for the most career Champions League goals by a Norwegian, saying it was a "matter of time" before his old mark of 19 fell.

Haaland had another record-setting Champions League night on Tuesday, scoring twice against Sevilla to help Dortmund reach the quarter-finals.

The 20-year-old netted once from the spot and once from open play as Dortmund progressed with a 5-4 aggregate win. Four of Dortmund's five goals across the two legs were scored by Haaland.

What was said?

Speaking about Haaland at his press conference on Wednesday, the ex-Man Utd striker said: "It was just a matter of time before he scored more goals than me in the Champions League.

"At the age of 20 to achieve the amount of goals he has is fantastic, there’s not many more superlatives anyone can use. Whatever I want to say to him I’ll say in Norwegian directly to him.

"I’ve never been one to look back at records and think about it. Now it’s, 'You’re the first manager to do this to win this' and my focus is always on improving and getting better.

"Unfortunately I can’t play football anymore and Erling can only work on improving and keep on scoring. My focus is only on improving Man Utd so I’ll gladly give away all my records to improve what I’m doing now."

Article continues below

What records did Haaland set?

In addition to breaking Solskjaer's record on Tuesday, Haaland also reached 20 career Champions League goals in his 14th game, the fewest amount of games any player has needed to reach that mark. Tottenham's Harry Kane was the previous owner of the record, reaching the figure in 24 games.

Haaland also became the first player in Champions League history to score at least two goals in four consecutive appearances in the competition, as well as the youngest player to score in six straight competition matches.

Further reading