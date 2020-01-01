Solskjaer not afraid to drop De Gea after Chelsea mistakes

The Spaniard could miss the clash against West Ham after he made some high-profile errors in the FA Cup semi-final fixture at Wembley

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could drop David de Gea for ’s game against West Ham after his mistakes against as the United boss admitted he's not afraid to make big calls.

The Spaniard was at fault for all three goals as United crashed out of the at Wembley on Sunday.

Solskjaer admitted his first-choice goalkeeper should have done better for Mason Mount’s goal shortly after the break and there is mounting pressure on the United boss to drop the 29-year-old.

More teams

While the Norwegian has backed De Gea after previous mistakes this season he refused to say whether the Spaniard would be starting against West Ham at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

“I don't want to talk about it. We stick together as a group,” Solskjaer replied when asked if he could confirm De Gea would start.

“We're going to stick together as a group and as I said he's proven before he's mentally strong. We'll stay together and we'll see the team on Wednesday night.”

And Solskjaer, who is hoping to get a step closer to securing football with a win on Wednesday night, said he is not afraid to wield the axe when it comes to team selection.

“You have to [make big calls], every position is a big one here so you've got to do what is right for the team and the club,” Solskjaer said. “We'll do that on Wednesday, we'll do that on Sunday and then when the season's finished we'll make more decisions.”

Some of those decisions, following the final game of the league season on Sunday, will be as to who United bring in during the transfer window.

Despite concerns over the financial climate due to Covid-19, the club are expecting to be active and bring in a couple of new faces. But for now it’s not something Solskjaer is willing to discuss.

Article continues below

“There's two games left now of the season and we've been playing non-stop since the restart. We've enjoyed it. Most of players have had a chance, most of them have done well. I'm very happy with the squad,” he said.

“It's just that feeling of we've got great momentum when we've played and we didn't get any injuries, so we've played more or less the same team and they performed really well.

“But as a club we're always looking at promoting kids and adding players that are better than our squad anyway. Let's just focus on these next two first.”