Solskjaer matches Busby & Mourinho after perfect start as Man Utd manager

Twelve goals and nine points sees the interim boss make the best ever start in the opening three games of any manager in the club's history

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer secured the best ever start by a Manchester United manager in their opening three games after reeling off a third straight win at the beginning of his Old Trafford tenure.

Paul Pogba's double, Marcus Rashford's neat finish and substitute Romelu Lukaku's strike gave United a 4-1 victory over Bournemouth , whose only response came courtesy of Nathan Ake's first-half header.

Only Sir Matt Busby and Jose Mourinho have won the opening three matches of their spells in charge, but neither of the coaches have completed the streak with quite the same level of entertainment.

Across the trio of games against Cardiff City , Huddersfield Town and Bournemouth, United have plundered 12 goals, conceding three having been given a new lease of life under Solskjaer.

In Busby's maiden campaign at United he won his opening three games, with the team scoring eight times, while Mourinho's side yielded six goals.

The run is also the first time United have netted 12 goals across any three-game run for seven years.

12 - Manchester United have scored 12 goals over the space of three Premier League matches for the first time since December 21-31, 2011. Enjoyment. pic.twitter.com/TjZ0W70HFr

While Solskjaer has some way to go to match the achievements of either manager he has re-established a confidence within the current squad.

Pogba's displays have signified a change of emphasis, as he scored twice in a Premier League game for a second match in a row.

"It is different," the France World Cup winner told Sky Sports on the tactics deployed by Solskjaer.

"We still won some games with the old manager. It is just a different style of play.

"We are more offensive, we create more chances and play a bit higher as well. The manager wants to attack and that is what we do on the pitch."

Fellow midfielder Ander Herrera added: "Ole said from the first day, 'the best way to keep a result and win a game is to keep attacking, pushing and going forward'.

"This is what Manchester United have always been about and that is good for us. We have some of the best attacking players in the world."

Against the backdrop of the three successive wins - the first run of that kind since April when United won five in a row - their form is tinged by their disastrous defensive record.

Locked on two clean sheets with Claudio Ranieri's Fulham, no side have recorded fewer shut-outs in the Premier League than United meaning Solskjaer still has room for improvement.