Solskjaer keeping an eye on Man Utd stars in quarantine as Lingard lifts lid on self-isolation

The Red Devils midfielder admits to being in regular contact with his manager and is doing all he can to remain fit ahead of a return to action

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keeping a close eye on his stars during a period of quarantine for Premier League footballers, with Jesse Lingard admitting that the Red Devils are still in regular contact with their coach.

English football, along with many other nations around the world, is currently in a period of lockdown.

Every effort is being made to contain the spread of coronavirus, with sportsmen and women among those asked to do their bit.

Those at Old Trafford are waiting on a resumption of competitive action, with there still a desire on the part of those calling the shots to get 2019-20 campaigns completed.

Working from home is not something that professional footballers are used to, but training grounds have locked their gates and individual fitness programmes have to be completed behind closed doors.

Lingard is looking to keep himself in shape as he bids to slip seamlessly back into the fold whenever United are cleared to take to the field again.

Solskjaer will be looking forward to getting a star-studded squad back at his disposal, but the Norwegian is keeping tabs on how his players are doing while they remain out of his sight.

"We have a WhatsApp group with the fitness coach," Lingard told Sky Sports News.

"He's giving us daily fitness plans to do all week, so we're all keeping active.

"We're in contact with the manager and the coaching staff, seeing how they're getting on, so we're still a tight-knit group."

While continuing to keep himself in shape during lockdown, Lingard is also looking to enhance his skill set away from the football pitch.

He added: "I've been in the kitchen more than I'm used to.

"I've not really cooked throughout my years so now is the perfect time to get into it a bit more."

The international, who admits he “misses football a lot”, is also making the most of opportunities to catch up with some familiar faces.

Romelu Lukaku and Ashley Young are among those to have left United for Serie A giants Inter in recent times, but Lingard remains in regular contact with the pair.

He said: "I speak to Ash quite regularly on FaceTime.

"He's with his family, keeping fit and staying active. I spoke to Rom, he's doing the same.

"We have to come together in these hard times."