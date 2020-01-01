Solskjaer joins Klopp & Mourinho in exclusive club after beating Guardiola again

Manchester United may not have booked a spot in the Carabao Cup final, but the Red Devils did match some historic feats on Wednesday

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer joined some exclusive company on Wednesday as he matched a record only achieved by Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp before him.

Solskjaer's were able to seal a 1-0 win against at the Etihad Stadium in Wednesday's semi-final second leg.

The victory came as a result of a Nemanja Matic finish, although the midfielder was also sent off in the second half.

Unfortunately for the Red Devils, the 1-0 triumph was not enough to overturn a 3-1 first leg loss, with City now heading to Wembley for the final against on March 1.

With the win, however, Solskjaer became only the third manager to win two away matches against Pep Guardiola in his managerial career, joining current Spurs boss and former United manager Jose Mourinho as well as coach Jurgen Klopp.

Solskjaer and Manchester United edged out City at the Etihad in December, with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial firing their way to a 2-1 victory over the defending Premier League champions.

With Wednesday's win, United have now won consecutive away matches at City for the first time since winning four in a row between November 1993 and November 2000, with each of those victories during that run coming in league games.

In addition they are also the first side to beat City in domestic cup competition (Carabao Cup and ) since Athletic did so during the 2017-18 FA Cup, ending City’s 19-game unbeaten run in such fixtures.

Pep Guardiola's men claimed a treble last season, winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup while falling to in the quarter-finals of the .

Following Wednesday's match, Solskjaer and Manchester United face another tough test as they face at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The match could be vital in the battle for a Champions League place, with United and Wolves both six points behind fourth-placed

City, meanwhile, also have a difficult match this weekend as Guardiola and co. visit Mourinho's Tottenham on Sunday.

City currently sit second in the Premier League, 19 points behind league-leaders Liverpool, who beat West Ham on Wednesday.