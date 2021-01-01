Solskjaer: Fans will give Manchester United 'extra lift' in final few games

With Covid-19 restrictions relaxing, supporters will be allowed into Old Trafford for the last home league game of the season against Fulham

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes the return of fans will give Manchester United an "extra lift" in their final few games of the season.

Supporters will be inside Old Trafford for the first time since March 2020 for United’s final home league game of the season, against Fulham, and after two defeats on the spin at home the United manager is hoping their support will give them a boost.

After recent protests, Solskjaer is also hoping the supporters will get behind the team and hopes the game won’t be "marred by violence."

What was said?

Solskjaer said: “Of course you hope that the game against Fulham will not be marred by any violence or over the top things.

“I know our fans, I know the Manchester United fans, they’re the best fans I’ve had and I’ve got such a great relationship with them and they know how to support the team so I don’t expect any of the fans coming here making any trouble.

“I think the mood in any club and the relationship between the team and the fans is vital to what happens on the pitch. The players are all human beings, we’re all human beings, and we will react to getting our supporters back in a positive way.

“They have always been giving us extra energy and hopefully the players will give the fans a reason to cheer and that’s what we have to focus on. It’s a big game for us in that respect.”

What else was said?

Midfielder Scott McTominay was also asked about the return of fans for the final couple of games. He said: “Get the fans back in. We’re desperate for that feeling of adrenaline from all the people inside the stadium and to see everyone smiling and back enjoying football again.”

Will United be able to bounce back?

Solskjaer’s side lost against Leicester and Liverpool at Old Trafford in the league last week, but he’s hoping to see a reaction from his side on Tuesday night.

He said: “The last week has been draining. The season has been long enough so I gave them two days off, Friday and Saturday, and they’ve been bright and bubbly, sharp and looking forward to the end of the season and playing in front of our fans again.

“It’s a completely different matter and the fans coming in will give the game an extra lift and give the players an extra lift and of course we’re very focused on securing second place.”

