Solskjaer concerned about Bailly after Man Utd defender suffers knee injury

The Ivorian suffered another injury blow during Thursday's International Champions Cup game against Spurs, leaving his manager with a defensive gap

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer accepted Eric Bailly's condition "doesn't look great" after the centre-back suffered a knee injury in 's win over .

United clinched a 2-1 victory in Thursday's International Champions Cup clash thanks to Angel Gomes' well-taken effort in the 80th minute, but the main talking point from the contest was the blow to Bailly.

The international had only been on the pitch for 10 minutes following his half-time introduction before going down in need of medical attention, having attempted to block a shot from Son Heung-min, who was flagged offside.

Bailly was carried off on a stretcher and later photographed on crutches with his left knee in a brace, continuing the injury nightmare he has had to endure over the past two years with the Red Devils simultaneously struggling for defensive form in his absence.

Manager Solskjaer could not offer any form of update after the game in Shanghai but seemed pessimistic about the 25-year-old's condition.

"It's never nice getting an injury and not worth it," Solskjaer told reporters.

"He's done his knee, but we're not sure how bad.

"We need to get him back to Manchester and do scans. We'll hope for the best."

He added in an interview with MUTV: "It doesn't look great, but let's see how it goes."

United have been strongly linked with a move for £80 million-rated centre-back Harry Maguire in recent weeks and Solskjaer was asked if Bailly's injury will see the club intensify their pursuit of defensive reinforcements.

But he seemed to suggest he is content with the options available to him, adding: “We've had six centre-backs rotating here [on United's tour].

“Phil [Jones] played first three games, then today Marcos [Rojo] and Chris [Smalling] took their chances.

“We looked assured at the back. You're never happy when you get injuries – let's hope for the best for Eric."

The Ivorian has made 74 appearances for the club since joining from in the summer of 2016, but made just 12 appearances in the Premier League last season as he struggled to remain fit and available for selection.