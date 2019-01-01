Solanke out until February after making £19m Bournemouth move

The England international made a big-money switch to the Cherries from Liverpool on Friday, but has arrived at his new employers nursing an injury

Bournemouth have invested £19 million ($24m) in Dominic Solanke, but a big-money arrival from Liverpool will not be seen until February.

The Cherries, who have also acquired Nathaniel Clyne on loan from the Reds, had moved to land a highly-rated forward after seeing him struggle for game time at Anfield.

Eddie Howe was hoping to be the man to unlock the undoubted potential of a 21-year-old talent who already has a senior England cap to his name.

He will, however, have to be patient with his new recruit, who suffered an untimely knock which is set to delay Solanke’s debut and prevent him from making an immediate impact on the south coast.

Howe told reporters after seeing Bournemouth suffer a 3-1 FA Cup third round defeat to Brighton: "Dominic will miss most of January.

"He's got a bit of a hamstring issue so it will be more February before we're likely to see him in action.

"But we knew about that because he's been through all the medicals and checks."

Solanke had been ruled out of contention for Liverpool’s recent fixtures because of muscle problems.

Bournemouth clearly do not consider those issues to be too serious, despite the youngster’s lack of minutes this season.

He left Merseyside having failed to make a competitive first-team appearance in 2018-19.

The Cherries would have been looking for him to hit the ground running in new surroundings, as they have meetings with Everton, West Ham and his former employers Chelsea to come in January.

They will, however, look to carefully nurture him to full health before bringing him into their plans.

Given that Solanke may miss all of Jauary, his first game for Bournemouth could actually come against Liverpool - with the Cherries set to visit Anfield on February 8.