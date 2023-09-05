Sofyan Amrabat sends message to Man Utd fans after sealing deadline-day loan move from Fiorentina

Sofyan Amrabat reveals he is "honoured and so proud" in a message to Manchester United fans after sealing deadline-day loan move from Fiorentina.

Amrabat joined United on loan

Rejected several clubs to complete dream move

Sends heartfelt message after sealing transfer

WHAT HAPPENED? The midfielder stuck to his guns and finally reaped dividends for his patience as he joined United on deadline day on a loan deal worth €10 million (£8.6m/$10.9m) with an option to make his move permanent next summer for €25m (£21m/$27m). His agent revealed that he turned down several other outfits, including Liverpool, to make a move to Old Trafford and now the player vowed to "give absolutely everything to defend this badge" in a heartfelt message to the fans.

Amrabat wrote: "Honoured and so proud to join this huge club, a club full of history and passion! It’s a dream to represent this shirt and I will give absolutely everything to defend this badge. I can’t wait to step foot on the pitch at the Theatre of Dreams, my new home. Thank you to all the fans for the warm welcome, let’s make this a season to remember! 💪🏻❤️ @manchesterunited".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United fans hope that Amrabat and Casemiro will form a formidable partnership in the middle of the park and will eventually lead them to silverware this season as Erik ten Hag's men are competing on several fronts including the Premier League and the Champions League.

WHAT NEXT? Amrabat could make his United debut against Brighton on September 16 at Old Trafford after he missed the trip to Emirates last weekend where Arsenal came out on top with a 3-1 win.