Socceroos confirm Copa America participation

The green and gold will be heading to South America next year

have officially accepted their invite to compete in Copa America 2020.

The Socceroos will compete in the South American tournament alongside fellow Asian nation - who are competing at this year's edition alongside .

Football Federation Australia chairman Chris Nikou is excited to see the green and gold compete in the Copa America for the first time.

“We are ecstatic that our Socceroos will be participating in this prestigious competition for the first time in our history," Nikou said.

“We have been working hard over the last six months to improve our international relationships.

"This week we held fruitful final discussions with our colleagues at CONMEBOL in Paris and we are delighted we have been able to accept this invitation."

The 2020 Copa America will be hosted in and and take place between June 12 and July 12.

Socceroos coach Graham Arnold is adamant the tournament is an ideal test for Australia alongside 2022 World Cup qualifying.

“The Copa America is a highlight of the football calendar and we can’t wait to get there," Arnold said.

“We crave these opportunities as players and coaches. The experience we will gain from playing in this tournament will be incredible and I know by speaking to our players, they are equally excited about being part of one of the World’s most prestigious football tournaments.”

“Our planning for the FIFA World Cup has already started. We are building depth amongst our playing group, as evidenced by our performance in Korea Republic last week and playing in this tournament provides another layer of incentive for our players to put themselves up for selection for the national team."