'Every day feels like a soap opera' - Manchester United mess down to players not Rangnick, says Neville

Manchester United's mess of a 2021-22 campaign is down to the players and not Ralf Rangnick, according to Gary Neville, who thinks "every day feels like a soap opera".

United slumped to a third successive 1-1 draw in all competitions at home to Southampton on Saturday, with a 21st minute Jadon Sancho opener cancelled out by Che Adams' second-half strike.

Neville insists interim manager Rangnick is not to blame for the team's inconsistency.

What has been said?

The former Red Devils defender feels Rangnick's predecessor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was also undermined by a group of players that lack steel.

"You can't put your finger on one thing when you watch United nowadays. Every day feels like a soap opera," Neville told Sky Sports. "You hear the players want Mauricio Pochettino, then Cristiano Ronaldo's going to leave.

"It now gets to a point where you don't feel it's down to the manager anymore. Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] was getting a lot of criticism at the start of the season and loses his job and it's now being suggested that Ralf Rangnick isn't good enough because he's a sporting director and he's not a coach.

"There's a confidence issue but there's also an issue of excuse mentality and of looking after themselves and not looking at the bigger picture which is creating a brilliant team and trying to get back up that league."

Neville also addressed United's recent performances and how far they have fallen since their runners' up finish in the 2020-21 Premier League.

"At United, it looks lethargic and they don't look like they have the quality to chase games," he added. "Something has got to change there very quickly.

"I felt they were near last season but now I feel they are as far away as they've ever been from winning the league.

"Maybe the right appointment in the summer and a little bit of a shuffle with someone who is calculated, ruthless and knows where the problem lies could change things again, but right now I'm looking at a broth of 100 ingredients and I don't know which of them I want to get rid of to make it taste better.

"It's a bit of a mess and United fans have to take their medicine."

Neville sounds Pochettino warning

GOAL has reported that United officials have identified PSG boss Pochettino as one of their preferred candidates to replace Rangnick when he moves into an advisor role at the end of the season.

Neville wouldn't be against the appointment of the former Tottenham manager, but says it's crucial that the board make the final decision rather than the players.

"If Pochettino is the choice of the board then they should appoint him, but they shouldn't appoint him based on the players wanting him," he said. "I'd hate to think for one second that they were listening to the players in the dressing room.

"They've got big PR machines and big social media machines and their agents are active. They have been for a good few months and I've not liked it for a few months.

"At the moment, they're all looking after one another, thinking who they want in next. All that nonsense is happening behind the scenes at Manchester United."

