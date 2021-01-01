Smeda's Famalicao edge Torreense to Portuguese League Cup semi-final

The top-flight newcomers continued their search for domestic success as they subdued their hosts at Manuel Marques Stadium

Leandra Smeda's Famalicao pipped Torreense 2-0 to reach the semi-final in Wednesday's Portuguese League Cup quarter-final tie.

Following a 2-2 league draw at CP last Sunday, the Famalicenses were eyeing a spot in the last four of the competition against the hosts, who lost 7-0 at SL at the weekend.

Following her second-half appearances against Gil Vicente and Sporting CP, the South African featured for the third time in a row as a substitute but ensured her side maintain their unbeaten form.

Despite creating many chances, both teams could not be separated at half time at Manuel Marques Stadium.

After the break, Daniela Silva broke the deadlock with her fantastic finish in the 61st minute before Victoria Almeida struck late 10 minutes later to seal a quarter-final triumph for the visitors.

The result saw Famalicao progress to the semi-final of the competition, joining SL Benfica, Sporting CP and Sporting Braga.

Smeda was in action for the final nine minutes of the match on her third appearance against Torreense after she replaced Negrao.

The South African will be eager to gain more minutes when Marítimo comes visiting in their next encounter on January 24.