'Slowly but surely' - Man Utd star Pogba posts workout video as he steps up return from ankle injury

The French midfielder has been out of action since December and has made just seven Premier League appearances in the 2019-20 campaign

Paul Pogba has released a video on his Instagram account showing him performing various exercise routines as the midfielder works his way back to fitness.

The World Cup winner has been absent since December 26, when he came on as a second-half substitute in a 4-1 United win over Newcastle at Old Trafford.

But having already missed almost three months of the season between October and December, Pogba saw his progress further hampered when the decision was made to undergo surgery on his troublesome ankle injury.

Indeed, the former star has played just seven Premier League games for the Red Devils in the 2019-20 season, with his last start coming back on September 30 - a 1-1 draw with at Old Trafford.

United have suffered without Pogba's influence in midfield, with an injury to Scott McTominay having also left them short in that area prior to Bruno Fernandes's arrival at the end of the January transfer window.

Transfer speculation has been persistent during the Frenchman's time on the sidelines, with the 26-year-old having frequently been linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

