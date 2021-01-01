Slimani, Zerkane & Wissa light up Ligue 1 with goals

Several Africans were on target in the French elite division, although their teams suffered contrasting fortunes

Mehdi Zerkane was on target as Bordeaux defeated Lens 3-0 in Sunday’s Ligue 1 outing.

The Algeria international was introduced for French left-back of Cameroonian descent Maxime Poundje in the 85th minute. Four minutes later, he justified his inclusion by scoring his team’s third goal of the day.

In the keenly contested affair played at the Matmut Atlantique, South Korean forward Ui-Jo Hwang put Jean-Louis Gasset’s men ahead in the 32nd minute from the penalty spot.

A minute to full-time, Senegalese right-back Youssouf Sabaly guaranteed victory for the hosts, with Sekou Mara providing the assist.

Defeat for Lens is a massive setback to their chances of booking a place in next season’s Europa League.

At the Stade Gaston Gerard, FC Nantes did their battle against relegation a lot of good by securing a 4-0 away triumph over already-relegated Dijon.

A brace from Randal Kolo Muani led Antoine Kombouare’s men past the Owls, while Mali forward Kalifa Coulibaly and Ludovic Blas completed the rout.

With this result, the Canaries are one point behind FC Lorient, Brest and Strasbourg heading into the last day of the season.

Elsewhere, Yoane Wissa inspired Lorient to a 2-1 victory over Metz at the Stade du Moustoir.

In the 31st minute, Congolese forward Wissa’s strike from the penalty mark gave Christophe Pelissier’s team a 1-0 lead heading into the half-time break.

However, his effort was cancelled out by Boubacar Traore in the 72nd minute. Two minutes later, the Merlucciidaes claimed all three points courtesy of Jerome Hergault.

Lorient now occupy the 17th position in Ligue 1 having accrued 41 points from 37 outings, while Metz are 10th with five points more.

In another encounter, Ludovic Ajorque was Strasbourg’s hero as they saw off Nice 2-0 away from home.

The French forward of Malagasy descent scored in each half as the Racers moved out of the relegation waters.

Strasbourg will retain their top flight status if they subdue Lorient in their last fixture of the 2020-21 campaign.

Lastly, Moussa Kone netted twice as Nimes were blown apart 5-2 by Olympique Lyon.

Lyon travelled to the Stade des Costieres knowing that anything short of victory would end their hopes of a top-three finish.

Kone put Nimes ahead in the fifth minute, but the visiting side bounced back from their slumber to record an impressive away win.

For Algeria’s Islam Slimani, he replaced Karl Toko Ekambi in the 76th minute. He completed the Crocodiles’ impressive away win with an 87th-minute effort after being teed up by Rayan Cherki.