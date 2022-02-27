'Situation in Ukraine is horrific and devastating' - Chelsea issue statement 'praying for peace'

Chelsea have issued a statement "praying for peace" in Ukraine while describing the current situation in the country as "horrific and devastating".

Russia launched a full-scale military invasion of Ukraine last week on the orders of President Vladimir Putin.

A number of sporting events have been impacted by the crisis, including the Champions League final, and football clubs and players across Europe have come out to call for peace amid the rising death toll in Ukraine.

What's been said?

Chelsea are currently preparing for a Carabao Cup final clash with Liverpool on Sunday, but have also addressed the conflict in Ukraine in a statement on their website, which reads: "The situation in Ukraine is horrific and devastating. Chelsea FC’s thoughts are with everyone in Ukraine.

"Everyone at the club is praying for peace."

Club statement on the conflict in Ukraine. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 27, 2022

The statement comes directly after the news that Roman Abramovic had passed the "stewardship" of Chelsea to the club's charitable foundation.

In a statement on February 26, Abramovich said: "I have always taken decisions with the club's best interest at heart.

"I remain committed to these values. That is why I am today giving trustees of Chelsea's charitable Foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea FC.

"I believe that currently they are in the best position to look after the interests of the club, players, staff, and fans."

Article continues below

In the Premier League, Everton and Manchester City supporters united to pledge their support to the Ukrainian people before their clash at Goodison Park, with defender Oleksandr Zinchenko moved to tears by the tribute.

Anti-war messages were also sent at other clubs across England, including at Old Trafford as Manchester United and Watford players held up a banner with the word peace displayed in numerous different languages.

Further reading