Ben Davis makes Fulham debut in Carabao Cup

The Singaporean youngster was handed first team action by manager Scott Parker in a Carabao Cup clash against Southampton...

It was a dream come true moment for Singapore-born footballer Ben Davis when 's manager threw him into action against Premier League side during a clash at the Craven Cottage stadium on Tuesday night.

Fulham were chasing the game when Davis was brought on as a substitute for Luca De La Torre in the 89th minute of the match.

"The most pleasing thing for me was that the young players got a chance to be involved and around it," said Parker in his post-match conference.

"This football club's known to give young players an opportunity and it's certainly something I believe in.

"I want every young player at this football club to understand that if they do things the right way, work hard, they'll get an opportunity. When you are young, it’s about opportunity, so it was a big plus to see the young boys on tonight, even if it was for two or three minutes, it’s still a massive experience for them."

Davis,18, was signed by Fulham on a two-year contract in July 2018. He became the first player from Singapore to sign a professional contract with a top-tier English club before Fulham got relegated from the Premier League after finishing at the 19th position on the points table.