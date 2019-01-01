Singapore

Singapore to open AFF U18 Championship campaign against Thailand

AFF/Lagardere
Singapore will open their AFF U18 Championship campaign against Thailand tomorrow in Vietnam.

The Cubs have been drawn in group B alongside defending champions Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Australia and Cambodia.

The majority of the squad has been drawn from across seven Singapore Premier League (SPL) clubs, with two players coming from the Singapore Sports School. Ten players have already tasted SPL action; most notably, Geylang International striker Zikos Chua has scored five goals in the league this season.

he top two teams in each group qualify for the semi-finals on 17 August, with the third/fourth-placing match and the final scheduled to be held on 19 August.

Date Time

Match
 

 Venue
7 August 2019 Wednesday 4.30pm

Thailand vs Singapore
 

 Thanh Long Stadium,
Ho Chi Minh City
 9 August 2019 Friday 4.30pm

Malaysia vs Singapore
 

Thong Nhat Stadium,
Ho Chi Minh City


 
11 August 2019 Sunday 4.30pm

Singapore vs Vietnam
 

 Binh Duong Stadium,
Ho Chi Minh City
13 August 2019 Tuesday 4.30pm

Cambodia vs Singapore
 

 Thong Nhat Stadium,
Ho Chi Minh City
15 August 2019 Thursday 4.30pm

Singapore vs Australia
 

 Thong Nhat Stadium,
Ho Chi Minh City

 

