Simy strike helps 10-man Crotone hold Benevento

The Nigeria international scored his 20th goal of the season as the Pythagoreans continued their quest to end the campaign with pride

Simy Nwankwo was on the scoresheet as Crotone played out a 1-1 draw with Benevento in Sunday’s Serie A game.

The 29-year-old has been the stand-out performer for the Pythagoreans this season, although his efforts were not enough to save his side from relegation.

The Nigeria international was handed his 30th league start of the campaign and seized the opportunity to add to his tally.

Crotone are now looking to end the season with pride as they are unbeaten in two games after victory over Hellas Verona last time out.

Serse Cosmi’s men started the game on the back foot and conceded as early as the 13th minute of the encounter when Gianluca Lapadula fired a shot into the back of the net after he was set up by Perparim Hetemaj.

The Pythagoreans suffered a further blow when they were reduced to 10 men after Vladimir Golemic was shown a straight red card in the 24th minute.

Benevento came close to doubling their lead when Roberto Insigne unleashed a long-range effort from outside the box but his strike hit the crossbar.

Simy came close to leveling the proceedings for the Pythagoreans moments before the half-time break after he was set up by Ahmad Benali, but the lanky forward was caught offside.

The second half saw a revitalized Crotone as they aimed to avoid defeat, notwithstanding their numerical disadvantage, with Algeria international Adam Ounas delivering fine showings from the wing.

Filippo Inzaghi’s men, however, made frantic efforts to keep their lead, thwarting the Pythagoreans throughout.

Moments before the end of the game, Simy found the back of the net after receiving an assist from Pedro Pereira.

The Super Eagles attacker featured for the entirety of the game while Ounas made way for Denis Dragus in the 83rd minute.

Simy has now bagged 20 goals in 36 Serie A games in the 2020-21 campaign and will hope to add to the tally when his side face Fiorentina in their last league game on May 22.

The centre-forward is one of Gernot Rohr’s 31-man squad for Nigeria’s international friendly against Cameroon on June 4.