Nwankwo scores 17th Serie A goal in Crotone's defeat to Udinese

The Nigeria forward continued his fine goalscoring run in Italy but his team suffered a fourth consecutive loss

Simy Nwankwo has taken his Serie A tally to 17 goals with his strike in Crotone's 2-1 loss to Udinese on Saturday.

The Super Eagles forward found the back of the net from the penalty spot in 68th minute but Rodrigo De Paul's double condemned Serse Cosmi's side to their fourth consecutive league loss.

Saturday's effort means Simy has now scored at least a goal in his last seven appearances in the Italian top-flight - 10 goals.

The 28-year-old is also the highest-scoring player in top-five European leagues since the start of March with 10 goals while compatriot Kelechi Iheanacho, Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski, Real Madrid's Karim Benzema and Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane trail with seven goals.

Despite Simy's impressive goalscoring run, Crotone are struggling in the Serie A table where they sit at the bottom with 15 points after 31 matches.

The Nigeria striker is enjoying the best goalscoring form of his career in Calabria and he will hope to maintain it when the Pythagoreans host Sampdoria for their next Serie A match on April 21.