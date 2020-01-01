Simy focused on Serie A promotion with Crotone

The Nigerian forward has his eyes fixed on getting the Pythagoreans back to the Italian top-flight

Simy Nwankwo has stated that he is focused on Crotone's goal of the season which is to regain promotion back to the .

The Pythagoreans were relegated from the top-flight at the end of the 2017-18 season.

They could not secure promotion back at the end of the 2018-19 campaign, finishing 12th in Serie B.

This term, they have improved, currently sitting in fourth place with 40 points, which is a promotion play-off spot.

They are are only three points behind second-placed for automatic promotion.

"We don't think of the other teams but only of us," Simy told Tuttosport.

"Now we have the next game [Virtus Entella] in mind and we want to try to win it.

"The records at the moment do not interest me. I don't think about it, I'm focused on the team's goals.

"I want to try to win as many games as possible to achieve what we have set ourselves, the rest now doesn't interest me.

Simy went on to stress the tough task of maintaining momentum in Serie B.

"Serie B is difficult," the 27-year old Nigerian continued.

"A team cannot think they always have the same continuity and consistency to always play the same way.

"The football we offer seems simple, but it is not always easy to keep up the pace."

Simy is the current joint-third highest Serie B scorer this season with 11 goals and 4 assists in 24 league appearances.

Crotone travel to the Stadio Communale to take on 10th-placed Virtus Entella on Friday night.