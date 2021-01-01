Simy and Djidji score in Crotone defeat against Spezia

The Nigeria and the Ivory Coast internationals found the back of the net as the Pythagoreans suffered their 23rd defeat of the season

Simy Nwankwo and Koffi Djidji were on the scoresheet in Crotone’s 3-2 defeat to Spezia in Saturday’s Serie A game.

The Nigeria and the Ivory Coast internationals made their contributions but these were not enough to save the Pythagoreans from their fourth consecutive loss.

Simy has been one of the stand-out performers for Serse Cosmi’s men in the current campaign and continued his impressive goalscoring form at Stadio Alberto Picco.

Djidji put the Pythagoreans in front in the 40th minute after a fine combination with Lisandro Magallan.

His strike was, however, short-lived as Spezia fought back after the restart of the second half when Daniele Verde levelled proceedings in the 63rd minute after he was set up by Riccardo Marchizza.

Simy then gave Crotone the lead in the 78th minute of the encounter after a superb combination with Niccolo Zanellato.

Vincenzo Italiano continued to push for yet another equalizer and got it in the 89th minute when Giulio Maggiore fired home his effort following an assist from Martin Erlic.

With the game looking to end with a share of the points, Erlic scored the match-winning goal with an individual effort.

Simy featured for the duration of the game in his 30th appearance of the season and has now scored 15 league goals.

Besides his strike, the lanky centre-forward had 31 touches on the ball and made an 81 percent successful pass rate as part of his contribution in the game.

Djidji also played for the entirety of the game while Algeria international Adam Ounas was on parade for 81 minutes before he was replaced by Samuel Di Carmine.

Ghana international Emmanuel Quartsin Gyasi featured for 46 minutes to help his side secure victory before making way for Diego Farias.

The defeat further condemned the Stadio Ezio Scida outfit to the bottom of the Serie A table with 15 points from 30 games.

Simy will hope to help Crotone bounce back from their miserable run of form when they take on Udinese in their next league game on April 17.

The forward has four caps for the Nigeria national team and will be expected to continue his fine scoring form to boost his chances of returning to the Super Eagles.