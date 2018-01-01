'It's kind of out of my hands' - Simpson hoping for new Leicester contract

The defender's contract has six months left but he is hoping to remain with the club where he won an unlikely Premier League title

Leicester City defender Danny Simpson is hoping to sign a new contract with the club, but admits it may be out of his hands.

Simpson joined the Foxes from Queens Park Rangers at the start of the 2014-15 campaign and has enjoyed a successful run with Leicester over the past five seasons.

The right-back’s tenure involves starting 30 games for the Foxes during their shock Premier League title triumph in 2015-16.

However, the 31-year-old Simpson has made just three league appearances this year, and his future at the King Power Stadium has become clouded.

Simpson has six months left on his deal and reports are that other English clubs would like to land the defender.

But Simpson is hopeful he can remain at the club, and is aiming for a resolution in the near future.

“Obviously my contract is up at the end of the season,” Simpson said. “It's kind of out of my hands really. I'm pretty sure at some point people in charge will speak to me.

“I've been here a pretty long time so I'm sure they will let me know what my options are sooner rather than later."

Simpson noted he enjoyed everything about being in Leicester, and says that some players who departed longed for what they left behind.

“I love it here. I'm happy at the club, the fans, everything,” he added. “There are lads who have left this place who miss it.

“It's a special dressing room. It would make it difficult to move, of course.”

Article continues below

Simpson has started four games this campaign, but three have come in the Carabao Cup with his only Premier League start coming against Fulham in early December.

He has made two substitute appearances in the league for the Foxes this season, including a 12-minute cameo against Manchester City this past weekend in the club’s 2-1 victory over the reigning Premier League champions.

Having shaken off a three-match losing streak with back-to-back wins over Chelsea and Manchester City, the Foxes are next in action at home against Cardiff City on Saturday.