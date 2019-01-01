‘Simply world-class – Fans hail Osimhen’s heroic display in Nigeria win against Lesotho
Football enthusiasts have lauded the heroic display from Victor Osimhen in Nigeria’s 4-2 win against Lesotho in Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game.
After Masoabi Nkoto opener for the Crocodiles, the Lille striker spearheaded the Super Eagles comeback, setting up Alex Iwobi for the equalising goal before providing the assist for Samuel Chukwueze’s 38th-minute strike.
Osimhen then scored two goals in the second-half to ensure the three-time African champions secured their second consecutive win, despite a late own goal from Chidozie Awaziem.
On the back of the five-star display, football supporters have taken to the social media to applaud the young striker.
Victor Osimhen is answered prayer to another complete striker after Rasheed Yekini— Ayodeji (@therealcephas) November 17, 2019
Superb performance from @losclive forward#LESNGA
#LESNGA @victorosimhen9 is looking more like the Nigerian striker we've all been waiting for the break the international goals set by the great Rashidi Yekini guy is been on 🔥— Oluwatobi Israel (@Finestteebee) November 17, 2019
#LESNGA okay let's figure out something like for Tammy Abraham Retweet for Oshimehn pic.twitter.com/bkcOAJG5Mp— FULANI_MADE💯🇳🇬 (@mustapha4338) November 17, 2019
Paul onuachu should Jus focus on his club and forget naija or beta look for anoda country cos with Osimhen form,, he can't smell 2mins of play #LESNGA— Bright D'Genius Uzoma (@GeniusUzoma) November 17, 2019
If you see Osimhen Victor 🔥 🎯— בִּנְיָמִין (@benjaminakahi) November 17, 2019
Then you get goalsssssss!!! assist!!! Fighter!!!
🎯 Victor is gradually becoming a complete striker ☺ 🔥 #9 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬
🎯 Nigeria attack is becoming lit! 👏
🎯 Rhor doing the qualifier the Rhor way again 👌 no CALCULATORS#AFCON2021Q #LESNGA
Oshimen with two goals and two assists in 90 mins, this guy is on some mad form atm. #LESNGA— Blue Heaven (@psalmymcjay) November 17, 2019
@victorosimhen9 for president— Richman chris (@imRichmanChris) November 17, 2019
